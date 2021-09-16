DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.65 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $947,844.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00121465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00176091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.91 or 0.07447578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.00 or 0.99599435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00855855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,705,568 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars.

