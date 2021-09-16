DeFiner Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $7.92 million and $260,169.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00140018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.86 or 0.00797331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00045913 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

