Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Delek US worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

DK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 42,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.14. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

