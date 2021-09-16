Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €161.08 ($189.51).

Several equities analysts have commented on DHER shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday.

Delivery Hero stock opened at €124.30 ($146.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €117.38.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

