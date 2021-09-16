Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $31,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock valued at $341,307,902. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

