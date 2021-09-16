Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock valued at $341,307,902. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.