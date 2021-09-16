Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

