Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Delta Air Lines worth $32,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 256.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 120,132 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 47.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

NYSE DAL opened at $39.64 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.