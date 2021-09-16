Deri Protocol (DERI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $445,901.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $445,901.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00123079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00176260 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.76 or 0.07546004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.87 or 1.00051447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00868525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

