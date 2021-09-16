DerivaDAO Price Tops $6.54 on Major Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $170.56 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $6.54 or 0.00013819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

