Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DESTQ remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,472. Destination Maternity has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates stores under three brands: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity. The Motherhood Maternity brand serves maternity apparel business, which is used in special occasion, offering quality merchandise at affordable value.

