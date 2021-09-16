Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,871 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,949.64 ($25.47).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,476.20 ($19.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £114.90 billion and a PE ratio of 28.60. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,388.91.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

