Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQNR. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

