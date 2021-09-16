Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQNR. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.
NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $24.66.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
