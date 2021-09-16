Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REPYY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a $11.01 price target on shares of Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 81,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,215. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

