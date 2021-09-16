Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa (NYSE:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Shares of AA stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $2,829,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

