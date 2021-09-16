Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Sell Rating for Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IDEXY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 238,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,977. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

