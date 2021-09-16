Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to “Buy”

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

BUD stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

