Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €158.23 ($186.15).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DB1 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, September 6th.

DB1 stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €142.40 ($167.53). The company had a trading volume of 355,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a one year high of €155.00 ($182.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €145.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €142.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

