Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 182.3% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

DBOEY opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $17.83.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

