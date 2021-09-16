Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.04

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.04 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 31992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.20.

DPSGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

