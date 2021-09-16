Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

