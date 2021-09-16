Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.23.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
