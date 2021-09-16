Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.79 ($26.81).

DTE stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €17.40 ($20.48). The stock had a trading volume of 9,332,839 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.21.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

