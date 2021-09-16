Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.54 or 0.00009608 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $95,042.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.17 or 0.00670566 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

