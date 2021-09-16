DFSocial Gaming Price Hits $148.55 on Top Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $148.55 or 0.00309695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $5,814.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00124734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00180223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.98 or 0.07523900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.22 or 0.99904784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.08 or 0.00902864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

