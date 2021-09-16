dHedge DAO (DHT) Reaches Market Cap of $19.18 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and $4.12 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00140157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00794949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046588 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,805 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

