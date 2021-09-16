DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $7,824,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $728,000.

Shares of DRH stock remained flat at $$8.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 34,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,603. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

