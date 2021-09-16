Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.34

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1372770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $572.09 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 20.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

