DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in August

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DigiMax Global in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DBKSF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. DigiMax Global has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

