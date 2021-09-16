Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.02 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

