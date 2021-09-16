Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $2.32 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00018287 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.25 or 0.00447809 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001174 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

