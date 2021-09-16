Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 29,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APPS. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

