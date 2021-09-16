DigitalBits Achieves Market Cap of $458.78 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $458.78 million and $9.25 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.41 or 0.00439386 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002321 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.23 or 0.01013910 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.