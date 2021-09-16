DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $1,581,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,161.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,783 shares of company stock worth $16,736,459.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $81.56 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

