Digitex Futures Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062645 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002894 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00141201 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013935 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00808492 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046669 BTC.
Digitex Futures Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “
Digitex Futures Coin Trading
Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.
