Digiwage (WAGE) Price Down 46.2% This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $29,291.07 and approximately $31.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

