Dimecoin Trading 45.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $968.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00135503 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.