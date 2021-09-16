Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Shares Up 1.8%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. 205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNOPY. Erste Group raised shares of Dino Polska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dino Polska in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, raised shares of Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

