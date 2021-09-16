Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIISY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
DIISY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $18.38.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.
