Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIISY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

DIISY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.222 per share. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

