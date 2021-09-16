Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.49 and last traded at $63.23. Approximately 1,906,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,503,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter.

