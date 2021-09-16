Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $65.12 on Thursday. Disco has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.28.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

