Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises about 2.3% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of Discover Financial Services worth $39,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.28. The stock had a trading volume of 54,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

