Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $43.80

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.80, but opened at $45.32. Discovery shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 210 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

