Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $43.80

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.80, but opened at $45.32. Discovery shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 210 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.05.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Read More: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.