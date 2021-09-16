Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

DSEY stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

