Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Trading Up 4.5%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

About Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

