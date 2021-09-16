Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.99

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 406093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIV. CIBC upped their price objective on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.44 million and a PE ratio of 37.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 259.79%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

