DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 195.8% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.0 days.

Shares of DKSHF stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. DKSH has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

