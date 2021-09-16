DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 195.8% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.0 days.
Shares of DKSHF stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. DKSH has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26.
About DKSH
Featured Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.