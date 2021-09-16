DMM: Governance Hits Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00142014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00803604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047170 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.