DMScript Price Tops $0.0050 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $498,609.58 and $4,060.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00073810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00122923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00175412 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.79 or 0.07541701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,598.11 or 1.00249071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.01 or 0.00865654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.