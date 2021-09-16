DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Shares Down 16.2%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX)’s stock price traded down 16.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 4,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 31,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

DNA Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNAX)

DNA Brands, Incis a holding company. It operates through the DNA energy and TokenTalk.io. businesses. The DNA Energy business engages in the production, marketing, and sale of carbonated blends of energy drinks. It offers its products in citrus, lemon lime, citrus sugar free, and cranberry raspberry sugar free flavors under the DNA Energy Drink brand name.

