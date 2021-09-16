DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$42.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $86.76.

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

